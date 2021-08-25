More than 70 million people depend partly or entirely on the Mekong River as a source of income and as a source of life. Photo: Mekong River Commission
Asean formalises Mekong involvement with water security dialogue, as China’s dams come under scrutiny
- The inaugural meeting between the bloc and the Mekong River Commission has been hailed as a means of boosting protection of the vital waterway
- Asean has not previously discussed issues relating to the river at the regional level, but its fluctuating water levels have put upstream Chinese dams in the spotlight
