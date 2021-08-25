A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Getty Images A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Getty Images
Were Philippine Covid-19 vaccines delayed for election purposes? Senators wonder

  • The country’s vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez Jnr has been forced to deny suggestions from senators that the government wanted to time the vaccine roll-out to coincide with next year’s presidential election
  • Claims came during a five-hour grilling of the embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque over the government’s pandemic response

Raissa Robles

Updated: 12:44am, 26 Aug, 2021

