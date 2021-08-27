Vietnamese troops have been deployed to Ho Chi Minh City to oversee the enforcement of stay-at-home orders and 2,000 soldiers will be sent to Binh Duong. Photo: AFP Vietnamese troops have been deployed to Ho Chi Minh City to oversee the enforcement of stay-at-home orders and 2,000 soldiers will be sent to Binh Duong. Photo: AFP
Vietnam struggles to keep open manufacturing hub Binh Duong as Covid-19 cases surge

  • Binh Duong province is the country’s second-largest recipient of accumulated foreign direct investment after nearby Ho Chi Minh City. The government expects 50,000 new cases there in the next fortnight
  • The government allowed factories in industrial zones to stay open if they provided on-site accommodation or direct transport for employees, but the outbreak has complicated this approach

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 12:33pm, 27 Aug, 2021

