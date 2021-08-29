A person’s feet can be seen through the window of a government-designated quarantine hotel in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA A person’s feet can be seen through the window of a government-designated quarantine hotel in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong hotel quarantine: woman’s ordeal casts spotlight on city’s strict Covid-19 rules and emergency medical care

  • Returning resident who fell ill during quarantine had to wait nearly two full days for treatment, despite suffering from what doctors thought was a potentially fatal condition
  • She is hoping to draw attention to the possible life-threatening consequences of the city’s infection control measures, and calling for them to be reviewed

John Power
Updated: 8:25am, 29 Aug, 2021

