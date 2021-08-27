The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram
The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Chinese workers in Indonesia face five years in jail after killing, eating protected crocodile

  • Five employees at a nickel smelter on Sulawesi island turned the animal into soup after posing with it in pictures and a video that went viral
  • Environmental workers say mining activity has damaged wildlife habitats in the region, forcing animals into contact with humans

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 5:44pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram
The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE