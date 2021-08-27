The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram
Chinese workers in Indonesia face five years in jail after killing, eating protected crocodile
- Five employees at a nickel smelter on Sulawesi island turned the animal into soup after posing with it in pictures and a video that went viral
- Environmental workers say mining activity has damaged wildlife habitats in the region, forcing animals into contact with humans
Topic | Indonesia
The crocodile was caught by locals on Wednesday after it was found in a weak condition in a drain near the smelter, which is run by Obsidian Stainless Steel (OSS). Photo: Instagram