Two men wait outside a clinic after receiving the China-made Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine in Singapore. Photo: Getty Images
Covid-19: Singapore residents who took Sinovac turn to Pfizer to up their antibody counts, amid debate on booster shots
- More than 85,000 people in the island nation have chosen to pay for Sinovac shots, despite having free access to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs
- Yet amid this sustained interest in Chinese vaccines, with Sinopharm now available, some are finding that they need a booster shot
