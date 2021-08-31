Two men wait outside a clinic after receiving the China-made Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine in Singapore. Photo: Getty Images Two men wait outside a clinic after receiving the China-made Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine in Singapore. Photo: Getty Images
Covid-19: Singapore residents who took Sinovac turn to Pfizer to up their antibody counts, amid debate on booster shots

  • More than 85,000 people in the island nation have chosen to pay for Sinovac shots, despite having free access to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs
  • Yet amid this sustained interest in Chinese vaccines, with Sinopharm now available, some are finding that they need a booster shot

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:30am, 31 Aug, 2021

