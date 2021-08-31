A man in a protective suit stands next to a mobile Covid-19 testing kiosk outside the Ernakulam district administration headquarters in Kochi, Kerala state, India. Photo: AP A man in a protective suit stands next to a mobile Covid-19 testing kiosk outside the Ernakulam district administration headquarters in Kochi, Kerala state, India. Photo: AP
A man in a protective suit stands next to a mobile Covid-19 testing kiosk outside the Ernakulam district administration headquarters in Kochi, Kerala state, India. Photo: AP
India’s great coronavirus mystery: why so many cases in Kerala?

  • The southern state accounts for two-thirds of new infections in India, despite having only 3 per cent of the population and a vaccination rate that, at 70 per cent, is higher than the national average
  • Is it the festivals, the population density, or a lax approach to quarantine? Or perhaps Kerala is simply honest about its figures, or so good at containing the disease last time round that too few people now have antibodies?

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 12:33pm, 31 Aug, 2021

