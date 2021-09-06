Food rescued by The Lost Food Project that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Photo: The Lost Food Project Food rescued by The Lost Food Project that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Photo: The Lost Food Project
Food rescued by The Lost Food Project that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Photo: The Lost Food Project
Malaysia
Malaysia’s Lost Food Project hopes to feed those in need and fight climate change, one meal at a time

  • The organisation’s work is sorely needed during the pandemic-fuelled economic crisis – it serves 33,000 meals a week to charities and families as job losses mount
  • It has also been recognised by environmental activists for its efforts in reducing food waste, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 9:30am, 6 Sep, 2021

