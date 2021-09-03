A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore will deliver Covid-19 booster shots to better guard against Delta variant

  • Health minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday said that as the Delta variant spreads, there have been more cases of fully vaccinated individuals becoming infected
  • Eligibility for a third shot will include people whose immune systems are compromised, seniors older than 60 and residents of aged care facilities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:19pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE