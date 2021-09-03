A nurse at StarMed Specialist Centre in Singapore administers a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Singapore will deliver Covid-19 booster shots to better guard against Delta variant
- Health minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday said that as the Delta variant spreads, there have been more cases of fully vaccinated individuals becoming infected
- Eligibility for a third shot will include people whose immune systems are compromised, seniors older than 60 and residents of aged care facilities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
