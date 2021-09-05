Ivermectin tablets pictured in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Australia warns against ivermectin use as imports of drug increase tenfold
- Some residents are using encrypted messaging services and other online platforms to find black-market stores and doctors who will prescribe the antiparasitic
- The trend, which has also been reported in countries including Indonesia and India, comes even as the WHO has said efficacy of the drug is ‘inconclusive’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ivermectin tablets pictured in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg