Ivermectin tablets pictured in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Australia warns against ivermectin use as imports of drug increase tenfold

  • Some residents are using encrypted messaging services and other online platforms to find black-market stores and doctors who will prescribe the antiparasitic
  • The trend, which has also been reported in countries including Indonesia and India, comes even as the WHO has said efficacy of the drug is ‘inconclusive’

Zacharias Szumer
Updated: 11:30am, 5 Sep, 2021

