Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan counts the cost of Tokyo Olympics waste after dumping medical supplies, food

  • Games organisers last week issued an apology for ‘mismanaging’ medical equipment that was stockpiled before being thrown away unused
  • One-quarter of food ordered for 20 venues before the Games was dumped, including 4,000 of the 10,000 meals from the day of the opening ceremony

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 1:07pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Chinese athletes wearing protective face masks arrive in Tokyo before the Olympics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE