A protester wearing a mask gives a three finger salute during a demonstration calling for the resignation of Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
How China’s Sinovac vaccine got caught in the crossfire of Thailand’s anti-government protests
- Thailand’s anti-government movement has gone beyond calls for reforming politics and the monarchy and is zooming in on Prayuth’s handling of the pandemic and his reliance on the Sinovac vaccine amid a Delta-fuelled third wave
- Beijing’s robust defence of the vaccine and criticism of naysayers risks making the situation worse, some experts warn. Others say that with Thailand increasingly close to China it must get used to a more assertive Beijing
