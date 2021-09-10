Indonesians queue up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine dose. After the government imposed vaccination requirements to enter many venues, there was a spike in the number of fake inoculation certificates, causing concerns about the credibility of the programme. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s Indonesian workers fear data security, fake vaccination record scandals will fuel distrust at the border
- The e-HAC app exposed the data of 1.3 million users, while President Joko Widodo’s jab record was also leaked, amid calls for better data protection laws
- As forged jab certificates spread, workers hoping to enter Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan are concerned about distrust in the vaccination programme
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
