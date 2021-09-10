Partitioned rooms at Changi Exhibition Centre, which has been repurposed into a community isolation facility for mild Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
‘Critical period’, but Singapore ‘not reversing course’ on treating Covid-19 as endemic as cases soar
- Officials are monitoring whether a rising number of infections will lead to a corresponding increase in demand for ICU treatment
- Minister says no need for lockdown ‘at this juncture’, but tightening of measures can’t be ruled out entirely
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
