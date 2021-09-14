China’s embassy in Singapore said ‘dozens’ of citizens have been infected with Covid-19 while in the city state. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese embassy urges nationals not to travel to Singapore as singer JJ Lin makes clear he’s not linked to Fujian outbreak
- The advisory came as Singapore sees a surge in Covid-19 cases, and as Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to meet PM Lee Hsien Loong
- Singer Lin Jun Jie responded to rumours on Weibo that he may have been responsible for the outbreak in China by geo-tagging himself in Singapore
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
