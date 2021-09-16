Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, and other members of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus sit in a car arriving at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: Reuters
Wuhan lab’s US partner embroiled in research funding debate as Covid-19 ‘lab leak’ row rages on
- The group has been studying how coronaviruses from animals, with bats as the main hosts, could affect humans. Its work, funded by US taxpayers, has been scrutinised amid efforts to determine the source of Covid-19
- Scientists say the saga underscores the need to improve transparency around research proposal vetting, including the opaque process of peer reviews
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
