Travellers wearing face masks arrive at an airport in Kolkata, India, amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Indians blast UK’s ‘racist’, ‘unscientific’ decision on Covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers
- Both countries have made widespread use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab – known in India as Covishield – for their Covid-19 vaccination drives
- Yet unlike vaccinated travellers from other countries, Indians travelling to the UK must undergo a 10-day quarantine – even if fully vaccinated
