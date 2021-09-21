Travellers wearing face masks arrive at an airport in Kolkata, India, amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg Travellers wearing face masks arrive at an airport in Kolkata, India, amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Indians blast UK’s ‘racist’, ‘unscientific’ decision on Covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers

  • Both countries have made widespread use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab – known in India as Covishield – for their Covid-19 vaccination drives
  • Yet unlike vaccinated travellers from other countries, Indians travelling to the UK must undergo a 10-day quarantine – even if fully vaccinated

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 5:09pm, 21 Sep, 2021

