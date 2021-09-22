Students wearing masks and face shields leave after attending the first day of school in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AFP Students wearing masks and face shields leave after attending the first day of school in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Myanmar’s shadow government plans US$300 million vaccination drive to cover ‘20 per cent of population’

  • Tin Tun Naing, finance minister of the National Unity Government, says the group is taking a ‘pragmatic approach’ by working to vaccinate residents in rebel-held areas
  • The shadow administration hopes a clandestine online lottery and global crowdfunding will help raise an initial US$700 million for humanitarian aid and arming the resistance force

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 9:46am, 22 Sep, 2021

