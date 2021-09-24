Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua
Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Has Vietnam turned a corner in its coronavirus fight?

  • As capital Hanoi leaves behind nearly two months of lockdown-like movement restrictions, Ho Chi Minh City residents are still largely confined to their homes
  • But the southern business hub, which accounts for almost one-third of Vietnam’s state budget and 80 per cent of its 18,017 virus deaths, is under pressure to reopen

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: 8:48am, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua
Heavy traffic in Hanoi on Wednesday following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE