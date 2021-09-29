A health worker is inoculated with the Cuban Covid-19 vaccine Abdala in Havana. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: as rich countries turn to big-name booster shots from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, the poor are left with lesser-known rivals like Abdala, Soberana 2
- With supply of high-profile brands limited in many poorer countries due to hoarding by the developed world, some are embracing more obscure shots, including those that are yet to receive World Health Organization approval
- Vietnam and Iran are buying Cuba’s Abdala and Soberana 2 shots, while India’s Covaxin has got the nod in the Philippines. Meanwhile, an Indian-made world-first DNA vaccine looks promising to some
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
