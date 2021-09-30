An indigenous man of the Mahmeri tribe receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Banting, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Will Asia accept vaccine mandates like Biden’s for the US?
- Inoculation rates vary widely across the region, partly due to supply issues, but also due to vaccine hesitancy. As new variants like Delta emerge, mandates become more likely. But how will countries react?
- For now, Thailand nudges; Singapore confers privileges; Japan prefers the understated approach; and Indians shudder from memories of forced sterilisation. Only in Indonesia are jabs mandatory, but even then, not really
