A schoolteacher works from home. Photo: AFP A schoolteacher works from home. Photo: AFP
From Singapore and Malaysia to the Philippines, teachers say online learning left them struggling with mental health: ‘I dread going to school’

  • Thousands of teachers across Asia are struggling with their mental health as the switch to online learning brings new sources of stress and, for some, feelings of inadequacy and guilt
  • In well-connected cities, the need to perform in front of ever-watchful parents gets to some. In more remote regions, the problems begin with even getting a signal

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Oct, 2021

