Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
‘The most powerful law’ in Singapore: Foreign Interference bill brings concerns for civil society
- The Fica bill will allow authorities to demand user information from internet companies and target people deemed to be collaborating with foreign actors
- Critics fear its broad language could be used to silence dissent but the government says it is not aimed at ‘criticisms’ but at ‘covert and clandestine activities’
Topic | Singapore
