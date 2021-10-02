Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘The most powerful law’ in Singapore: Foreign Interference bill brings concerns for civil society

  • The Fica bill will allow authorities to demand user information from internet companies and target people deemed to be collaborating with foreign actors
  • Critics fear its broad language could be used to silence dissent but the government says it is not aimed at ‘criticisms’ but at ‘covert and clandestine activities’

Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Pedestrians in Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE