Most Indians have been inoculated with Covishield, a locally developed version of the same vaccine developed by British-headquartered firm AstraZeneca. Photo: AP
India implements tit-for-tat Covid-19 quarantine for British passengers

  • More than 160 fully vaccinated British nationals arriving in New Delhi on Monday were singled out for mandatory tests and a 10-day quarantine
  • The rules mirror those put in place by London for fully inoculated Indians – even though most of the country has been jabbed with British-developed Covishield

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 2:41pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Most Indians have been inoculated with Covishield, a locally developed version of the same vaccine developed by British-headquartered firm AstraZeneca. Photo: AP
