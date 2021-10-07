High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters
High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Malaysia sees light at end of coronavirus tunnel as vaccine roll-out success lifts gloom

  • Covid-19 cases have fallen sharply since July and inoculations are climbing, fuelling hopes that the economy and borders can reopen by December
  • Health experts laud vaccine tsar Khairy Jamaluddin’s central role in the vaccine roll-out, but warn that authorities should not get complacent

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 12:44pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters
High school students and their parents wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 63.8 per cent of the population, and 88.4 per cent of adults. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE