A pedestrian crosses Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: as Australia plans border reopening, stranded citizens wait with anxiety, trepidation
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged to ease strict controls on overseas citizens returning home within weeks and to cut quarantine for those who have been vaccinated to seven days at home – rather than 14 at a hotel
- But with promises of being able to return home for Christmas 2020 still ringing in their ears, many stranded Australians dare not hope the ordeal is over
