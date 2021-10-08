Travellers at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP Travellers at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore and South Korea to launch quarantine-free travel lane from November 15

  • New arrangement, which will apply only to people who are fully vaccinated, reflects ‘the trust both countries have in each other’s ability to manage Covid-19’, says Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran
  • Singapore already operates similar schemes with Germany and Brunei and is hoping to introduce one with the United States before the end of the year

