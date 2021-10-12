People receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua People receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s running out of medicine, oxygen in hospitals with health sector facing ‘dark future’

  • A survey of 940 public health facilities after the Taliban took power found two-thirds are short of medicine and can’t pay staff
  • It also found a lack of oxygen as well as PPE for doctors, and medical workers that had not received a salary for the past four months

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 2:00pm, 12 Oct, 2021

