People receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Afghanistan’s running out of medicine, oxygen in hospitals with health sector facing ‘dark future’
- A survey of 940 public health facilities after the Taliban took power found two-thirds are short of medicine and can’t pay staff
- It also found a lack of oxygen as well as PPE for doctors, and medical workers that had not received a salary for the past four months
