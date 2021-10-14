The Quadrangle at the University of Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP The Quadrangle at the University of Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australia is reopening, but pandemic limbo remains for international students

  • Tens of thousands of international students who enrolled in Australian universities nearly two years ago are yet to enter the country
  • As they await the go-ahead, their education and mental health suffer – and so too do the revenues of a multibillion-dollar education industry

John Power
Updated: 5:25am, 14 Oct, 2021

