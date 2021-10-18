Pedestrians pass a mural after 108 days of lockdown in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Photo: EPA
In Australia’s New South Wales, a shift in messaging has lessons for Hong Kong and New Zealand in leaving ‘zero-Covid’ behind
- After 100 days of lockdown, the state’s opening up will give territories and countries across the Asia-Pacific an insight into how to learn to live with the virus
- Some of the battle lies in refocusing minds from case numbers to hospitalisations and in overcoming fear, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
