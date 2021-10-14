One of the Chinese workers is taken for medical treatment after the WeChat post highlighted their plight. Photo: WeChat
Aid floods in for Chinese workers alleging neglect in Singapore dormitory hit by Covid-19
- The Chinese diaspora and embassy in Singapore are pitching in to help workers grappling with poor living conditions after being alerted to their plight by a viral post on WeChat
- At one point, riot police were called to the dorm. The Chinese embassy now says it is closely monitoring the situation and local authorities are ‘working hard to resolve the workers’ demands’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
