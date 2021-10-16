An international passenger leaves Phuket airport after a medical worker gave him a Covid-19 coronavirus swab test as part of the Sandbox scheme. Photo: AFP An international passenger leaves Phuket airport after a medical worker gave him a Covid-19 coronavirus swab test as part of the Sandbox scheme. Photo: AFP
An international passenger leaves Phuket airport after a medical worker gave him a Covid-19 coronavirus swab test as part of the Sandbox scheme. Photo: AFP
Phuket’s sandbox to Singapore’s travel corridors: as Asia wakes up to travel, destinations weigh risks and rewards

  • Thailand and Singapore are at the vanguard of Asia’s tourism reawakening and their moves will be eagerly watched by other destinations seeking an insight into what works and what doesn’t
  • Early data looks encouraging, but experts say such schemes are small steps. Increased costs, the risk of new variants emerging, and a lack of demand from Chinese tourists are all hurdles on the long road to full recovery

Kok Xinghui
Vijitra Duangdee and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Oct, 2021

