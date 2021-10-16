Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters
Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Airlines grapple with vaccine refusers amid international travel restart

  • Most major airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff and passengers alike
  • But unvaccinated travellers are finding their options starting to narrow as an increasing number of destinations make inoculations an entry requirement

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:13am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters
Most major global airlines say their hands are tied when it comes to making vaccinations mandatory for staff and travellers alike. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE