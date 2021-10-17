Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law
In Malaysia’s Johor, forest reserves are being replaced with gold mines and palm oil plantations
- Forest reserves in northeastern Johor are shrinking due to land clearing linked to economic projects, prompting concerns over elephant-human conflicts
- Experts say the deforestation of an area with a rich biodiversity is alarming and runs counter to Malaysia’s commitment to protecting its natural heritage
Topic | Malaysia
