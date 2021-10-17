Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law
Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In Malaysia’s Johor, forest reserves are being replaced with gold mines and palm oil plantations

  • Forest reserves in northeastern Johor are shrinking due to land clearing linked to economic projects, prompting concerns over elephant-human conflicts
  • Experts say the deforestation of an area with a rich biodiversity is alarming and runs counter to Malaysia’s commitment to protecting its natural heritage

Topic |   Malaysia
Yao-Hua Law
Yao-Hua Law in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 5:27pm, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law
Palm oil destroyed by elephants seen in Johor, Malaysia, in December 2000. Photo: Yau-Hua Law
READ FULL ARTICLE