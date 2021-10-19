A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Photo: AFP
Man dies after oxygen cylinder sucked into MRI machine in South Korea
- The 60-year-old patient was hit in the head by a 60kg oxygen cylinder while undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging scan at a hospital in Gimhae
- Projectiles are one of the biggest dangers associated with MRI scanners, as the strong magnetic fields they generate cause metal objects to become airborne
Topic | South Korea
A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Photo: AFP