Man dies after oxygen cylinder sucked into MRI machine in South Korea

  • The 60-year-old patient was hit in the head by a 60kg oxygen cylinder while undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging scan at a hospital in Gimhae
  • Projectiles are one of the biggest dangers associated with MRI scanners, as the strong magnetic fields they generate cause metal objects to become airborne

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 12:05pm, 19 Oct, 2021

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Photo: AFP
