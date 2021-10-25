Hai Phong Thermal Power Station in Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Vietnam’s addiction to coal shows tough climate choices developing Asia faces on emissions pledges
- Coal already accounts for about a third of the country’s operational energy mix and its capacity is set to increase by 2030 under a new draft development plan
- Most of Vietnam’s operational coal capacity has been funded by firms from the US, China, Japan and South Korea – all countries that are trying to decarbonise
Topic | Vietnam
