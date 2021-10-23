Office workers seen during their lunch break at Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore to restrict workplace access for unvaccinated employees
- From January, unvaccinated employees who haven’t had Covid-19 in the past 270 days must undergo testing to access the workplace
- The rules represent some of the most forceful on vaccinations in Asia, and come ahead of US plans for a similar ‘get vaccinated or get tested’ mandate
