Coronavirus: Singapore to restrict workplace access for unvaccinated employees

  • From January, unvaccinated employees who haven’t had Covid-19 in the past 270 days must undergo testing to access the workplace
  • The rules represent some of the most forceful on vaccinations in Asia, and come ahead of US plans for a similar ‘get vaccinated or get tested’ mandate

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 6:02pm, 23 Oct, 2021

