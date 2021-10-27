Thai Buddhist monks at a solar power plant about 60km from Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA
Thai military feels the heat over plan for solar farm
- Blessed with sunshine, Thailand’s embrace of solar energy seems a no-brainer. But the entrance of the country’s powerful military into the sector may be doing the cause more harm than good
- Critics fear that once the army gets a slice of the pie, it could use its stake to gain political influence – an idea that does not sit well in a land rocked by pro-democracy protests
Topic | Environment
