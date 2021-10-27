The spray had been on sale in 55 Walmart stores. It has since been removed. Photo: AFP The spray had been on sale in 55 Walmart stores. It has since been removed. Photo: AFP
Death of two Americans by melioidosis – the ‘Vietnamese time bomb’ disease – linked to Indian aromatherapy spray sold in Walmart

  • Bacterium that causes the obscure disease melioidosis was found in the aromatherapy spray of one of the victims
  • Burkholderia pseudomallei, usually found in people working in South Asian paddy fields, is so powerful it is considered to have potential as a bioweapon

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 11:33pm, 27 Oct, 2021

