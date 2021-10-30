Excavators move iron ore at Port Hedland, Australia. File photo: Bloomberg
Australia’s Morrison cut a climate deal ahead of COP26 but this fossil fuel giant’s path to net zero isn’t going to be smooth
- Australia is the world’s largest exporter of iron ore and coking coal, with its resources sector supporting more than 260,000 jobs
- Polls show most Australians back climate action, but many regional communities fear the impact a transition from fossil fuels would have on their way of life
Topic | Australia
Excavators move iron ore at Port Hedland, Australia. File photo: Bloomberg