The coal-fired power station Neurath, of German energy giant RWE, in Garzweiler, western Germany. Photo: AFP
COP26: is carbon pricing the climate change silver bullet world leaders would like you to believe?
- It’s the oven-ready solution governments hail as key to reducing emissions. But with countries’ tariffs varying widely, and nearly all far below the level needed to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, is it just political convenience?
- Sceptics say carbon pricing is likely to have only a marginal effect – and that’s why it’s so popular, even among Big Oil companies like Exxon. Others take a glass half full view
Topic | Climate change
