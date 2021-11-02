A coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province. Photo: Reuters
COP26: ADB plan to phase out coal plants is ‘blah, blah, blah’, warn climate change activists as Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth write open letter
- More than 60 civil society organisations have written an open letter opposing an initiative involving the Asian Development Bank, Prudential, Citi and BlackRock that would buy up coal plants and retire them early
- The groups say the scheme is poorly thought out and risks encouraging both greenwashing and the continued operation of older coal plants. But the ADB defends the plan as a key part of its ‘bold action’ to fight climate change
