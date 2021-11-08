A passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight arrives in Changi Airport under a vaccinated travel lane scheme. Photo: AFP
Singapore-Malaysia border reopening: vaccinated travel lane for quarantine-free entry agreed
- Singapore also announces travel schemes with Finland and Sweden, meaning it now has deals with 16 countries
- The city state is also to ease some restrictions, including on dining out for vaccinated people from the same household, with health minister Ong Ye Kung describing the situation in the region as ‘fast stabilising’
