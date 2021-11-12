Climate campaigners enact a ‘Squid Game’ themed protest stunt wearing masks of world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the fringes of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. Photo: AP
COP26 state of play: as climate conference comes to a close, where do things stand?
- As world leaders enter the final stretch of haggling over the final texts that will sum up the summit, here are some of the issues that may be taxing minds in Glasgow
- Ex-banker Mark Carney has 130 trillion reasons for optimism, but temperature-watchers have 1.5 to 2.4 reasons for pessimism. Greta’s a winner, coal’s a loser and ooh, did you try the alphabet soup yet?
Topic | Climate change
Climate campaigners enact a ‘Squid Game’ themed protest stunt wearing masks of world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the fringes of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. Photo: AP