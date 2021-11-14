A deforested area of Indonesia’s Sumatra island is seen in 2010 from a Greenpeace aerial survey. Photo: AFP
As Indonesia wavers on deforestation pledge, young climate activists demand action
- Southeast Asia’s largest economy has long struggled between development and conservation, preferring ‘sustainable forest management’ to zero deforestation
- But younger, more vocal activists are demanding more action to fight climate change in the home of the world’s third largest tropical forest
