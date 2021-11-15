A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore says 1 in 20 refuse Covid-19 vaccine, launches India, Indonesia, Middle East travel lanes

  • The city state now has quarantine-free travel arrangements with 21 countries after on Monday adding India, Indonesia, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
  • Authorities also signalled the gradual easing of restrictions on gatherings, and announced greater freedom of movement for low-wage migrant workers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:15pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE