A man dines alone in a food centre in Singapore. From Monday, dining out in groups of up to five people will be allowed. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to ease dine-in, social gathering rules as Covid-19 cases fall
- Social gatherings of up to five people will be allowed from Monday, up from two
- Singapore’s daily Covid-19 cases fall below 2,000-3,000 average recorded in recent weeks
