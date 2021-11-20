A man dines alone in a food centre in Singapore. From Monday, dining out in groups of up to five people will be allowed. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to ease dine-in, social gathering rules as Covid-19 cases fall

  • Social gatherings of up to five people will be allowed from Monday, up from two
  • Singapore’s daily Covid-19 cases fall below 2,000-3,000 average recorded in recent weeks

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 3:22pm, 20 Nov, 2021

