Singapore’s health minister Ong Ye Kung is to visit Hong Kong for a summit. Photo: EPA
Disease
Singapore health minister Ong Ye Kung to visit Hong Kong for global conference

  • Visit for the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health will be first time ‘zero-Covid’ Hong Kong has hosted a minister from the city state since the beginning of the pandemic and comes after the collapse of plans for a travel bubble
  • Dozens of experts and officials including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam are to discuss at the summit how countries can work together to prepare for health challenges

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:13pm, 23 Nov, 2021

