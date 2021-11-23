Singapore’s health minister Ong Ye Kung is to visit Hong Kong for a summit. Photo: EPA
Singapore health minister Ong Ye Kung to visit Hong Kong for global conference
- Visit for the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health will be first time ‘zero-Covid’ Hong Kong has hosted a minister from the city state since the beginning of the pandemic and comes after the collapse of plans for a travel bubble
- Dozens of experts and officials including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam are to discuss at the summit how countries can work together to prepare for health challenges
Topic | Disease
Singapore’s health minister Ong Ye Kung is to visit Hong Kong for a summit. Photo: EPA