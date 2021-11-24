Two previous attempts to launch a Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble failed. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble: city state still hoping for quarantine-free travel, health minister says

  • At a health conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Ong Ye Kung said Singapore still hoped that the twice-foiled travel bubble could launch ‘at some point’
  • The city state’s experience of switching away from a zero-Covid policy had helped it find more ‘partners for us to open up to’, he said

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 3:27pm, 24 Nov, 2021

