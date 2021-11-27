The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trial of shattered lives across Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
How the pandemic brought Asian children to breaking point

  • Young people in Japan, Thailand and Singapore have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic’s economic woes and associated lockdowns
  • Besides counselling, experts want children to be taught mindfulness and relaxation to manage negative thoughts and say adults just need to ‘make time to hear them out’

Kok XinghuiJulian Ryall
Kok Xinghui in Singapore Julian Ryall in Tokyoand Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok

Updated: 8:50am, 27 Nov, 2021

