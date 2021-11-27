The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trial of shattered lives across Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
How the pandemic brought Asian children to breaking point
- Young people in Japan, Thailand and Singapore have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic’s economic woes and associated lockdowns
- Besides counselling, experts want children to be taught mindfulness and relaxation to manage negative thoughts and say adults just need to ‘make time to hear them out’
Topic | Mental health
The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trial of shattered lives across Asia. Photo: Shutterstock